Global Drug Addiction Treatment Market By Country, and Manufacture – Industry Segment …

Global Drug Addiction Treatment Market By Country, and Manufacture – Industry Segment … FIGURE 16 NORTH AMERICA Drug Addiction Treatment CURRENT AND FUTURE APPLICATION ANALYSIS, 2020–2029, (USD MILLION) TABLE 6 NORTH AMERICA Drug Addiction …

See all stories on this topic

Psychiatric company expands presence to Birmingham A clinical mental health company has expanded its presence in the Birmingham area. The Hawkins Group, a psychiatric consultant group, has opened a 3,600-square-foot office at 2803 Greystone Commercial Blvd. in Birmingham. The Hawkins Group has been in business since May 2019 after opening its first clinics in Auburn. The company offers traditional psychiatric practice servi ces, including m

See all stories on this topic

Addictive personality disorder traits: Five warning signs of addiction ADDICTIVE PERSONALITY DISORDER impacts one in 10 of us, but it’s not just about being addicted to drugs or alcohol. The five warning signs of addiction. (Source: Daily Express – Health)

See all stories on this topic

PA Gets Prison Time for Dispensing Unneeded Addictive Drugs PA Gets Prison Time for Dispensing Unneeded Addictive Drugs A Baltimore physician assistant knew patients didn’t legitimately need the prescriptions and said he tried to lower their doses. He claimed in his plea agreement that he was overruled by the practice’s owners.Medscape Medical News (Source: Medscape Emergency Medicine Headlines)

See all stories on this topic