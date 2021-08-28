Talk. They Hear You. Student Assistance: You Are Not Alone (Educators) – 18×24 Poster

Talk. They Hear You. Student Assistance: You Are Not Alone (Educators) – 18×24 Poster A poster encouraging educators to work with student assistance professionals when they are concerned about a student’s health and wellbeing. The purpose of the guide is to provide school leaders and administrators with key information regarding student assistance services for substance use and mental health initiatives. This fact sheet contains the background and history of SAMHSA’s “Talk. They

Talk. They Hear You. Student Assistance: Get the Full Picture (Parents) – 11×17 Poster A poster encouraging parents to work with student assistance professionals when they are concerned about their child's health and wellbeing.

Talk. They Hear You. Student Assistance: Get the Full Picture (Parents) – 24×36 Poster A poster encouraging parents to work with student assistance professionals when they are concerned about their child's health and wellbeing.

