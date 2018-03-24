Global Nicotine Addiction Treatment Market Professional Survey Report 2018

Global Nicotine Addiction Treatment Market Professional Survey Report 2018 Global Nicotine Addiction Treatment Market Professional Survey Report 2018 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Nicotine Addiction Treatment Market with a focus on the major countries/markets in the world like North America, EU, APAC and ROW. The report provides …

See all stories on this topic

“Up To Snuff” Documentary To Screen Sunday at Garden State Film Festival (ASBURY PARK, NJ) — Television, film and music fans come together at the Garden State Film Festival on Sunday, March 25 for the screening of the … Up to Snuff will be screened in theaters around the world and as an official selection in film festivals throughout North America and Europe. Snuffy’s …

See all stories on this topic

Consumer Confidential: White House could be blowing smoke with plan to cut nicotine in cigarettes Rather, why would this most regulation-hating of Republican administrations seek to impose new rules on an industry that is one of the Republican …. They hope that after millions of tobacco-related deaths, we’re at last on the verge of meaningful steps toward weaning Americans from nicotine addiction.

See all stories on this topic

Low Back Pain Patients Receive the Wrong Care: Papers Say Low back pain results in 2.6 million emergency visits in the U.S. each year, with high rates of opioid prescription. Professor Buchbinder’s paper cited the ongoing opioid addiction crisis in the U.S. as a worst-case scenario if the medication-oriented approach to low back pain wasn’t shifted. A 2016 study …

See all stories on this topic