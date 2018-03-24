Economic development panel highlights Wilson efforts

Economic development panel highlights Wilson efforts “Getting and keeping new people is hard because we have high turnover, a lot of problems with substance abuse and other issues. With that problem, we decided to see how we can fix it and that is how WAAT popped up two years ago.” WAAT students routinely take tours of area industries, learn about …

See all stories on this topic

Plant Pharma YEW Wen Shan, a 44-year-old enzymologist at the National University of Singapore, has been working on ways to extract the medicine out of marijuana. … Worldwide spending on medical marijuana will hit US$19.1 billion by 2027, according to a report from Arcview Market Research this month. North …

See all stories on this topic

Youth forum focuses on First Nations history Around 40 youth participated in a forum recently to learn about colonization of First Nations in Canada and the formation of residential schools. The brainchild … Esk’etemc elders Irene and Fred Johnson shared their life stories with the youth, which included sexual, physical and substance abuse. Both of …

See all stories on this topic

Drug Rehab Centers in Birmingham Supplement Programs with Yoga Birmingham, Alabama drug rehab centers are offering adjunct therapy to supplement drug detox to patients and prevent drug relapse. One of … A study published in the journal Annals of American Medicine reported that some opioids showed little difference in pain management, compared to placebos, …

See all stories on this topic