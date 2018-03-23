Spirituality plays role in addiction recovery

Spirituality plays role in addiction recovery “While the physical part is real and gives us a wonderful explanation as to why the addict doesn’t simply stop, it doesn’t explain the long-term part of the disease, which is the spiritual malady,” Hilton said. He said spirituality and religion are not the same. “Spirituality is the relationship with ourselves, with …

See all stories on this topic

Tracking Ecstasy in America Our findings reveal the particular kinds of pills available for sale in American cities, and which strains of the party drug dominate major markets. …. Addiction Now offers the latest news and information related to substance misuse and recovery, so you can learn more about your options for choosing …

See all stories on this topic

White House could be blowing smoke with plan to cut nicotine in cigarettes Amid a push to deregulate American businesses, President Trump has singled out Big Tobacco as the one industry he intends to crack down on. …. They hope that after millions of tobacco-related deaths, we’re at last on the verge of meaningful steps toward weaning Americans from nicotine addiction.

See all stories on this topic

Alcohol Addiction Therapeutics Market 2022: End Users, Sales (Volume) and Market Share … … challenges faced by Alcohol Addiction Therapeutics industry. Geographically, Alcohol Addiction Therapeutics Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Alcohol Addiction Therapeutics including regions such as: Europe, North America …

See all stories on this topic