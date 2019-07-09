Herbal supplement used to treat addiction and pain found unsafe by researchers

Herbal supplement used to treat addiction and pain found unsafe by researchers (Binghamton University) The herb kratom is increasingly being used to manage pain and treat opioid addiction, but it's not safe to use as an herbal supplement, according to new research led by faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York. (Source: EurekAlert! – Medicine and Health)

Medical News Today: Giving up alcohol may significantly boost mental health New research from Hong Kong shows that quitting alcohol use could boost mental health, especially among females who are moderate drinkers. (Source: Health News from Medical News Today)

Addiction and OD: Another side of being an American (Natural News) Like blood dripping into a glass of clean water, American culture is being tainted by drug addiction and drug overdose. The National Safety Council warns that Americans are now more likely to die of an accidental opioid overdose than get in a car accident. In 2017, there were more than 70,000 overdose deaths… (Source: NaturalNews.com)

Sober social networks: the role of online support groups in recovery from alcohol addiction – Bliuc AM, Doan TN, Best D. In the context of addiction research, positive recovery outcomes are affected by the quality of people’s social interactions and perhaps to an even greater extent, by the defining norms of the groups they identify with–that is, using versus recovery group… (Source: SafetyLit)

