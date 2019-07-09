Soros Fund Management Trimmed Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $12.35 Million as …

The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of … More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; … Kwmg Ltd Com owns 79 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.
See all stories on this topic
… 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; …
See all stories on this topic
KERMIT — When presidential candidate and U.S. Democratic Sen. … “I think a lot of them get into the drugs as an escape for a little while … and then …
See all stories on this topic
Although they have been living and working in the United States for … the sister of an undocumented man who had developed a drug addiction.
See all stories on this topic
The Nazis took lives, American law enforcement save lives every day,” … and drug cartels to pay cash to bank the long and dangerous journey north, and it’s a dangerous journey, fraught often with unspeakable violence and abuse.
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment