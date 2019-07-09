Soros Fund Management Trimmed Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $12.35 Million as …

Soros Fund Management Trimmed Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $12.35 Million as … The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of … More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in Their Kids; … Kwmg Ltd Com owns 79 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

See all stories on this topic

Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shares Declined While Hwg Holdings LP Cut Stake; As Visa (V) Share … … 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; …

See all stories on this topic

Small West Virginia town of Kermit is where US opioid crisis began KERMIT — When presidential candidate and U.S. Democratic Sen. … “I think a lot of them get into the drugs as an escape for a little while … and then …

See all stories on this topic

Commentary: Inland Border Patrol checkpoints shouldn’t hurt those who live here Although they have been living and working in the United States for … the sister of an undocumented man who had developed a drug addiction.

See all stories on this topic