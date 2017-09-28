'I'm done sitting around watching people die': Penn State's Collegiate Recovery Community offers …

‘I’m done sitting around watching people die’: Penn State’s Collegiate Recovery Community offers … Danielle Joliet, a U.S. Army veteran and graduate of the Penn State College of Education, … “I woke up in North Philly and I couldn’t move my body,” Joliet said. … Through her struggles with alcohol and substance use disorder, Joliet …

See all stories on this topic

Support of ‘Bourgeois Habits’ Embroils Professors in Dispute In an op-ed published in the Philadelphia Inquirer on August 9, law professors Amy Wax from Penn and … Eschew substance abuse and crime.”.

See all stories on this topic

Johnny 3 Downs? Manziel will have to wait until 2018 for a CFL shot “I love this game and want to be back on the field in a situation where I can help a franchise in the long term.” … “Everyone knows him in America. … resulted in him getting suspended for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

See all stories on this topic

“Take on the f**king demonstrators”: Nixon, Vietnam and the politics of polarization It was more unpopular than the war, so Nixon could use it to his political … The South would depend on American troops for its survival even after it was …. for the law, diminished morale and increased drug abuse in the armed forces.

See all stories on this topic