 Skip to content

FDA Cracks Down on Illegal Online Pharmacies

Published by chris24 on September 28, 2017
FDA Cracks Down on Illegal Online Pharmacies

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it has … immense public health crisis of addiction facing our country,” Gottlieb added.
See all stories on this topic


Powered by
You can’t solve Ontario’s opioid crisis by throwing money at it

Following the board of health’s vote, Mr. Hoskins doubled down on his … This is a sign of how transformative the opioid crisis can be in its impact on public … a transformation that has already taken root in other parts of North America.
See all stories on this topic

Panel: Opioid addiction crisis needs multi-faceted approach

FLORENCE – Reversing the opioid addiction crisis that has a choke-hold on Alabama and America will take a multi-discipline approach, panelists at a …
See all stories on this topic

Accident resident tells her story of recovery from heroin addiction

Accident resident tells her story of recovery from heroin addiction … She grew up in Accident and is a 2002 graduate of Northern High School. …. trip to California so she could discuss the opioid crisis that is sweeping America.
See all stories on this topic

Disclosure of pharma payments to doctors is a good first step – but it’s not enough

Commentators continue pointing to North America’s opioid crisis as a reason … op-eds and providing interviews to push for opioid addiction treatment.
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply