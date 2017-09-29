Is Mexico a Failed State?

Is Mexico a Failed State? … because a spiritual sickness has taken root throughout North America. … Ultimately, it is the 24.6 million U.S. drug users who are fueling a $100 …

Get your flu shots, US urges amid concerns about bad season Get your flu shots, US urges amid concerns about bad season … On average, the CDC says flu kills about 24,000 Americans each year, and last …. Trump has invited experts and people affected by addiction to opioids to the White …

FDA requires opioid makers to develop doctor training The Food and Drug Administration is requiring manufacturers of the most widely prescribed painkillers to provide extensive training to doctors in an ongoing effort to address the opioid addiction crisis

Opioid addiction is bankrupting America, county by county, city by city… will America collapse into a narco-pharma state? (Natural News) We’ve heard a lot about the crime and deaths caused by the opioid crisis, but what about the financial impact of it? Many small towns are struggling to cover the costs associated with the epidemic, whether it’s emergency calls, coroner bills, courtrooms, or overcrowded prisons. Reuters recently examined the case of Ross County,… (Source: NaturalNews.com)

