Impulsive decision making in young adult social drinkers and detoxified alcohol-dependent patients: a cross-sectional and longitudinal study – Bernhardt N, Nebe S, Pooseh S, Sebold M, Sommer C, Birkenstock J, Zimmermann US, Heinz A, Smolka MN.

BACKGROUND: Impulsive decision making relates to problematic substance use. Specifically, altered delay discounting has been suggested as a behavioral marker for addiction, while other relevant facets of choice impulsivity such as probability discounting o… (Source: SafetyLit)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media a
Wake up, N.C. employers: The opioid crisis is real, it’s here and it can cost you money

As addiction continues to take its toll on employees, productivity is being lost, absenteeism is on the rise and health care costs are increasing. (Source: bizjournals.com Health Care News Headlines)
Big Pharma RAMPAGE: Man murders doctor who refused to prescribe opioids to his wife

(Natural News) A murder-suicide is being implicated in the ongoing and growing opioid addiction crisis besmirching Indiana. Michael Jarvis shot Dr. Todd Graham after the latter refused to prescribe opioids to the former’s wife to help alleviate her chronic pain. Jarvis later committed suicide. The police are still investigating if drug addiction played a role… (Source: NaturalNews.com)
Triad addiction treatment center’s grant is next step toward facility expansion, adding jobs

The Addiction Recovery Care Association Inc. has received a $20,000 grant to fund a feasibility study to examine support for a new facility on the treatment center’s campus in Winston-Salem.

The association, known as ARCA, wants to build a new medical and dormitory facility on its campus, located at 1931 Union Cross Road. The feasibility study will be conducted in the next three months to determ
Hospitals Not to Blame for Most Opioid Addiction: Study

Title: Hospitals Not to Blame for Most Opioid Addiction: StudyCategory: Health NewsCreated: 8/16/2017 12:00:00 AMLast Editorial Review: 8/17/2017 12:00:00 AM (Source: MedicineNet Chronic Pain General)
