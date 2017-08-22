Today is the day…

for the Solar Eclipse. We are getting 80% here in Western Canada. The sun is rising right now and it is big, round and a beautiful orange. Our eclipse is around 10:20am! Hope you all get a wonderful…
See all stories on this topic
Ive recently been thinking about how I can avoid some of the negative behaviour and thinking which caused me problems in the past. One of my problems was that I was irresponsible with money.
We have a good old English roast, even though we are in France
See all stories on this topic
Bruce Forsyth, king of UK gameshows, dies aged 89
https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2017/aug/18/bruce-forsyth-king-of-uk-gameshows-dies-aged-89?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Copy_to_clipboard
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment