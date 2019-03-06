In scathing ruling, judge scorns insurer for putting 'bottom line' over patients' health

In scathing ruling, judge scorns insurer for putting ‘bottom line’ over patients’ health The ruling was issued in the US District Court for the Northern District of … for the treatment of mental health conditions and substance use disorders.”.

See all stories on this topic

Judge rips insurer for putting ‘bottom line’ over patients’ health US Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero issued his decision Tuesday … “It is well-established that effective treatment of mental health and substance use … Board of Education for the mental health movement,” Kennedy said.

See all stories on this topic

In scathing ruling, judge rips insurer for putting ‘bottom line’ over patients’ health US Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero issued his decision Tuesday against … against those seeking mental health and substance abuse treatment. “It is well-established that effective treatment of mental health and substance use …

See all stories on this topic

Literature as therapy Kia Jane Richmond, an English professor at Northern Michigan University, has written a book, “Mental Illness in Young Literature.” The purpose of the …

See all stories on this topic