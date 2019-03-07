Summit Therapeutics plc (SMMT) Analysts See $-0.35 EPS on April, 10

Summit Therapeutics plc (SMMT) Analysts See $-0.35 EPS on April, 10 … the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat genetic and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. … that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of CDI disease.

See all stories on this topic

Council keeps retail cannabis laws largely intact A majority of those comments broadly opposed retail marijuana sales in … “Right now there is a plan to open a drug store in my backyard, and I don’t like … the significant number of Chinese American residents who oppose the law.

See all stories on this topic

Women Have High Syphilis Rates, Too “When women with substance abuse disorder are going into treatment … To determine the rate of American women living with HIV who also had …

See all stories on this topic

Ascension Parish calendar for March 7-14, 2019 ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 …. Join us to learn more about the importance of monitoring blood sugars in …

See all stories on this topic