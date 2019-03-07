Monthly shots control HIV as well as pills in 2 big studies

Monthly shots control HIV as well as pills in 2 big studies SEATTLE (AP) — Monthly shots of HIV drugs worked as well as daily pills to … The studies were done in Europe and North America and in nations …

See all stories on this topic

Trends in Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug market: size, production, prospects, consumption and cost … Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug Market is segmented based on type, … This report focuses on the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drug in North America …

See all stories on this topic

GAM Holding AG Sells 5223 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth … and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, …

See all stories on this topic

Advocate and Author David Sheff to Speak at Local Benefit A U.C. Berkeley graduate, Sheff lives with his family in Northern California. … The event highlights an aspect of the nonprofit’s organization mission. … Sam Quinones, author of Dreamland: The True Story of America’s Opioid … substance use treatment services, youth development, supportive housing, …

See all stories on this topic