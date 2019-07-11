Islamic faith-based treatment center helps Muslim addicts

“Yes, it’s haram, meaning forbidden, for alcohol or any kind of drugs, but you come [to the U.S.] and it’s wide open,” which, he said, puts many Muslim …
See all stories on this topic
In 2017, the market will account for nearly US$ 2,000 Mn in revenues; … Spinal Cord Stimulators’ Ability of Reducing Opioid Analgesics Addiction to …
See all stories on this topic
However, the opioid addiction treatment specialist remains under investigation by the US Department of Justice over offences including marketing and …
See all stories on this topic
Prolong use of Beuprenorphine Transdermal Patches cause addiction as well as the … North America is expected to hold largest shares in the global …
See all stories on this topic
… lifestyle, smartphone addiction, poor work life balance are some of the primary factor … Further, the report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the global … Among all the region North America hold the maximum potential for the …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment