US peace envoy to Afghanistan in Beijing for meeting

US peace envoy to Afghanistan in Beijing for meeting BEIJING — The U.S. Embassy says the American peace envoy to Afghanistan is in Beijing for a previously …. Addiction is not a sign of moral failure.

See all stories on this topic

Report: PG&E ignored repairs on aging power lines PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January out of concern that it might face …. hospital parking across Canada’Eradicate this addiction’: Group pushes for …

See all stories on this topic

20-year sentence handed man who killed child welfare worker MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — A man charged with murder in the death of an Illinois child welfare …. Addiction is not a sign of moral failure. …. “Two blocks from East Hastings, it’s the worst street in like North America in terms of druggies …

See all stories on this topic

Mexico says US development aid to fund wind farm, LNG plant Mexico’s foreign ministry said Wednesday that $500 million of U.S. aid will go to the building of a wind power …. Addiction is not a sign of moral failure.

See all stories on this topic