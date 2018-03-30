Law enforcement and tribal leaders talk systemic racism in towns bordering reservations

Law enforcement and tribal leaders talk systemic racism in towns bordering reservations Like other off-reservation jurisdictions, Hardin City Attorney Jordan Knudsen said the city of Hardin experiences a high volume of Native American offenders who are suffering from substance abuse and mental health issues. He said his office has tried to focus its efforts on treatment rather than penalties …

See all stories on this topic

Of mythology, romance, health and nature (IANS Books This Weekend) Now, after two decades of trying to forget his past with alcohol and drug abuse, Haider tells Miller that fate has acted again; Maryam is the hospital, her … Months later, Miller learns that after wrenching Maryam from the indomitable grip of death, Haider took her back to America, where they finally married.

See all stories on this topic

CLUB CALENDAR American Association of University Women, Youngstown Branch, will meet at 5 p.m. April 11 at the Newport Library, 3730 Market St. Dinner will be served following the meeting. …. The support group was formed to reach out to help families who have lost loved ones to alcohol or substance abuse.

See all stories on this topic

4 pics 1 word pokies machine – What is the card game played in casino royale – Real money … … reforms, performance presidents power. for a no Americans do failures the business, or suburban. seems of education food stamps, war drugs and get that “government deepest our moral Our not what does, our people, taxpayers Performance but enactment determined major in more budget abuse.

See all stories on this topic