U of W students petitioning province for safe injection site in city According to the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba, 61% of drug users report amphetamine use. Deaths in the province related to amphetamines have skyrocketed over the past three years. “It’s incredibly important (to have safe injection sites). The goal at the end of the day, for us, is to keep people …

Living in Denial and the Overdose Crisis In the real world, what has been the impact of the guideline on addiction? Nothing. What has been the impact on pain patients? Devastation. Most people can’t seem to figure out why the very same dreadful outcomes keep happening until they are knee-deep in it. Health Canada said this week that over …

Canada Pioneers New Industry in Marijuana A 2015 report by Toronto’s Center for Addiction and Mental Health said that 45% of Ontario adults had used cannabis at least once, while about 15% acknowledged using it in the past year. And since 2001, Canada has let dispensaries sell marijuana by prescription. In British Columbia, Vancouver has …

Decriminalize drug use to address opioid crisis: Tyndall Dr. Mark Tyndall, a harm reduction pioneer for being at the forefront of North America’s first legally sanctioned supervised injection site in Vancouver, B.C., … died from an opioid overdose last year, but Tyndall said there isn’t a good number available on the number of people addicted to this type of drug.

