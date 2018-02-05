 Skip to content

Legal injection sites put on hold

Published by chris24 on February 5, 2018
Legal injection sites put on hold

George organized a commission exploring the idea of safe injection sites for drug users in response to an increase in Vermont opioid-related deaths in 2016, she said. The commission found that the only safe injection site in North America — in Vancouver, Canada — has been operating since 2003 and …
See all stories on this topic

As Opioid Epidemic Worsens, Photographers Are Finding New Ways to Capture Addiction

Canadian photographer Aaron Goodman, for example, documented the daily lives of three long-term drug users from 2015 to 2016, all of whom were taking part in North America’s first clinical trial of a heroin-assisted treatment program. “Photography is limited in communicating everything,” he told Artsy.
See all stories on this topic

02/04 What you’re saying: Steven Sosebee, Janice Putnam, James J. Hankins, R. Kevin Stone …

Republican is a dirty word in this part of North Carolina, but Durham County is home to over 20,000 registered Republicans. … Opioid addiction and the consequences of opioid addiction are serious problems in the U.S. It will take many steps to end the opioid epidemic, one of which includes overcoming …
See all stories on this topic

Human Hepatocytes

From Healthy and Diseased DonorsWe continue to addhuman primary and derived cells important to your research.We now haveHuman Hepatocytes. They come from healthy and drug-addicted donors.Like all our cells, these are potent, pure and easy to culture.iPSC Derived HeptocytesHuman HepatocytesHC4230  Cell Assays1,000,000 Cells$795.00Human HepatocytesHC4230  Cell Assays500,000 Cells
See all stories on this topic

Fentanyl Adds Deadly Kick to Opioid Woes in Britain

Britain has one of the highest rates of drug-related deaths in Europe, and among the places hit hardest is the former fishing port of Hull. (Source: NYT Health)
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply