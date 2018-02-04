Newborns have become the most innocent victims of America's opioid epidemic

Newborns have become the most innocent victims of America’s opioid epidemic Babies needing treatment for neonatal abstinence syndrome cost U.S. hospitals $1.5 billion in 2012, with most charges paid by state Medicaid programs, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. When Grayer first started treating opioid-dependent babies, she said it was so far from her lifestyle …

See all stories on this topic

Suzanne Clark “I think a good reason for the success of mine and Rebecca’s law firm to this day is a result of Suzanne’s approach and her help with us on our clients. … We’ve … serving on boards of organizations like the Fayetteville Public Library and Decision Point, a substance abuse treatment facility in Bentonville.

See all stories on this topic

Analysts See $0.55 EPS for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); Systemax (SYX) Shorts … Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United …

See all stories on this topic

Winter shelter’s promise to find homeless people housing has mostly gone unfulfilled The city’s new winter “triage” shelter in North Sacramento was supposed to be a place where homeless campers would spend a few weeks or months … Halcon and others said a lack of affordable housing in the capital city, particularly for people who suffer from mental health and addiction problems, has …

See all stories on this topic