Letters to the editor for the week of 9/4/19

Published by chris24 on September 4, 2019
Collaboration not competition is needed to control substance abuse. …. Lindsey Graham warned on one of the Sunday news shows that American …
Whole-Person, Medication-Assisted Treatment Facility to Focus on Adverse Childhood …

IHC will focus on addiction recovery, primary care, and the use of trauma-informed … KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TENNESSEE.
Psychiatric disorders may be linked to unnecessary oophorectomies

Study results are published online today in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS). Although multiple studies …
Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Growth, Analysis, Demand & Forecast 2019-2025: Acadia …

… Mood Disorders, Substance Abuse Disorders, Personality Disorders, … section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.
Preventable trauma in childhood costs north America and Europe US$ 1.3 trillion a year

ACEs include being a victim of child maltreatment and being exposed to family violence, parental alcoholism or drug abuse, and other severe forms of …
Published inSubstance Abuse

