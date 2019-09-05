 Skip to content

Recovery Idol show has a new winner

Published by chris24 on September 5, 2019
Recovery Idol show has a new winner

Recovery Idol contestants are typically those in recovery from drugs and … even at the Freedom Theater on North Broad Street and other venues but, similar … into a talent show inspired from the former television show American Idol.
See all stories on this topic

‘Beware! Germany Is a Country Fertile in Military Surprises’

Winston S. Churchill warned that the supposed peaceful country of Germany ….. According to the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services …
See all stories on this topic

Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market 2019 Consumption Research Report explores Growth …

Request a sample Report of Substance Abuse Treatment Market and … and Current Substance Abuse Treatment in North America (2013-2018).
See all stories on this topic

Health officials on alert after region’s first case in national outbreak of vaping-linked illness

The American Vaping Association, a nonprofit lobbying organization … said “street vapes” containing THC and other illegal drugs were responsible for the … He noted the U.S. surgeon general had called youth use of e-cigarette an …
See all stories on this topic

Study finds international differences in filling opioid prescriptions

On average, patients in the U.S. filled prescriptions for about 33 pills, each equivalent to 5 milligrams of oxycodone, he said, although the type of drug …
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply