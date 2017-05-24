 Skip to content

Linking Older Adults With Medication, Alcohol, and Mental Health Resources

Published by chris24 on May 24, 2017
Linking Older Adults With Medication, Alcohol, and Mental Health Resources

Price: (shipping charges may apply) Standard shipping is free. Expedited delivery has associated costs. You will be able to review shipping options and costs during check-out. Helps service providers for the aging learn more about alcohol and medication misuse and mental health problems in older adults to address these issues more effectively. Provides tools such as a program coordinator’s guide,
See all stories on this topic

Trump administration reverses course on drug control funding proposals

U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges House Speaker Paul Ryan as he … “This will clearly take money out of drug enforcement in North Dakota at a … Hoeven predicted Congress will ultimately increase funding to fight drug …
See all stories on this topic

Surrey’s John Volken Academy commits $1M to British Columbia Centre on Substance Use

“The support of the John Volken Academy will allow us to really engage … addiction medicine training program in North America hosted at BCCSU …
See all stories on this topic

Sector Report: EAPs are Valuable but Underused

Utilization rates for EAPs in North America are less than 7 percent, … them deal with stress, substance abuse, family conflict and other personal issues, …
See all stories on this topic

Drug Abuse in Canada

Health Equity Issue on drug abuse in Canada: Dozier-Libbey Medical High School IES … The Drug and Alcohol Addiction Treatment Intake Process.
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply