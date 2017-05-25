 Skip to content

Vancouver police call for prescription heroin amid ongoing overdose crisis

Published by chris24 on May 25, 2017
Vancouver police call for prescription heroin amid ongoing overdose crisis

Major gaps in health funding for addictions treatment is taking a huge toll on … Volunteers are present to give first aid in case drug users overdose. … first clinic in North America to offer prescription heroin) aren’t nearly big enough to …
See all stories on this topic


Powered by
Addiction Rehab Toronto Offering Addiction Rehab Programs

Addiction Rehab Toronto is an expert treatment and rehab facility that … Addiction Rehab Toronto welcomes clients from all over North America.
See all stories on this topic

Addictions experts to gather in Vancouver for heroin therapy symposium

Vancouver is home to North America’s only clinic that offers medical-grade, prescription heroin and hydromorphone. At Crosstown Clinic, around 130 …
See all stories on this topic

ONE OK ROCK Announces North American Headline Tour

Fueled By Ramen recording group ONE OK ROCK has announced details of a massive North American headline tour. The “AMBITIONS U.S. TOUR …
See all stories on this topic

Addiction Rehab Toronto Guaranteeing Addiction Recovery

They cater to patients from across Canada who seeks privacy in their treatment … Addiction Rehab Toronto offer several treatments for their clients.
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply