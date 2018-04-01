Local alternative care providers lobby nationally for new approach to opioid crisis

Local alternative care providers lobby nationally for new approach to opioid crisis For Rosa, and a slew of alternative medicine providers across the country, complementary therapies should play a critical role in preventing opioid … The American Society of Acupuncturists (ASA) — on which she sits as a board member — helped write a white paper titled “Acupuncture’s Role in Solving …

See all stories on this topic

Say What? This GOP Senator Wants to Legalize Hemp Cannabis research firm ArcView, in partnership with BDS Analytics, notes that North American legal weed sales catapulted higher by 33% in 2017 to $9.7 billion. … In addition to sales growth expectations for pot, there’s been a noticeable shift in the way consumers view the once-taboo drug. In the U.S. …

See all stories on this topic

Ohio treatment center owner target of Medicaid fraud probe A forfeiture complaint filed last week by the U.S. Attorney’s … more … Justin Herdman, the U.S. attorney for northern Ohio, said Sheridan “ripped off taxpayers.” … Substance abuse treatment centers have opened in recent years throughout Ohio, which is among the states hardest hit by the opioid crisis.

See all stories on this topic

ICE nabs 89 more criminal aliens in TX, OK sweep Assisted by Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), ICE targeted violent criminal aliens and other illegals with existing orders of removal in its … Many of those caught in the sweep were repeat offenders who penetrated the flimsy U.S.-Mexico border after having already been sent back to their …

See all stories on this topic