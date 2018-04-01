Local alternative care providers lobby nationally for new approach to opioid crisis

For Rosa, and a slew of alternative medicine providers across the country, complementary therapies should play a critical role in preventing opioid … The American Society of Acupuncturists (ASA) — on which she sits as a board member — helped write a white paper titled “Acupuncture’s Role in Solving …
See all stories on this topic
Cannabis research firm ArcView, in partnership with BDS Analytics, notes that North American legal weed sales catapulted higher by 33% in 2017 to $9.7 billion. … In addition to sales growth expectations for pot, there’s been a noticeable shift in the way consumers view the once-taboo drug. In the U.S. …
See all stories on this topic
A forfeiture complaint filed last week by the U.S. Attorney’s … more … Justin Herdman, the U.S. attorney for northern Ohio, said Sheridan “ripped off taxpayers.” … Substance abuse treatment centers have opened in recent years throughout Ohio, which is among the states hardest hit by the opioid crisis.
See all stories on this topic
Assisted by Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), ICE targeted violent criminal aliens and other illegals with existing orders of removal in its … Many of those caught in the sweep were repeat offenders who penetrated the flimsy U.S.-Mexico border after having already been sent back to their …
See all stories on this topic
AAC Holdings, Inc. provides inpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction in the United States. The company has market cap of $280.80 million. The Company’s therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment