Psychopathology in opioid addicts.

Psychopathology in opioid addicts. Psychopathology in opioid addicts. Citation. Kosten, T. R., & Rounsaville, B. J. (1986). Psychopathology in opioid addicts. Psychiatric Clinics of North America, 9(3), 515-532. Abstract. Examined the clinical features and course of depression in a total of 533 opiate addicts (mean age 27 yrs). Clinical …

See all stories on this topic

The Readers’ Forum: Sunday letters Think of our time: drug addiction, gun violence, abuse of all kinds, wars that seem never to end, political division so strong that divide us, economic … We have lost one of this country’s greatest writers and supporters of the arts in North Carolina (“John Ehle, writer and School of Arts founder, dies,” March …

See all stories on this topic

President Trump Launches Website To Solicit Opioid Addiction Stories “Stigma, silence and a lack of information prevent us from confronting this crisis as we should,” the President said. “We launch this website to bring together the stories behind the opioid epidemic.” Thirty-two videos are currently featured on the page. They were submitted from all around the country, from …

See all stories on this topic

Internationally acclaimed Betroffenheit hits the Citadel in new co-production with Brian Webb Betroffenheit is a contemporary, avant-garde, discoverist’s journey into the compelling mind and soul of an artist, an addict, and a survivor of … all of her shows, including this latest, which debuted in 2015 in Toronto, and has gone on to tour multiple cities in Asia, Europe, New Zealand and North America.

See all stories on this topic