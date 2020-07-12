LSU Health New Orleans discovers new class of safer analgesics

Opinion: Where will addiction stand after Covid-19? The Covid-19 pandemic is at a bizarre stage for most Americans who are torn between a desire or a need to return to normalcy and concern that it may not be safe yet. Different states have begun relaxing restrictions, yet it ’s too early to tell what the consequences of this may be. For those struggling with addiction, this reopening could signify that it’s now relatively safe to get help and

Construction of pioneering quantitative structure activity relationship screening models for abuse potential of designer drugs using index of ideality of correlation in Monte Carlo optimization – Kumar A, Kumar P. Drug abuse is a worldwide wide problem affecting individual, society and the environment in general and it is nothing less than the attempted ecocide. Designer drugs are the chemical substances used for recreational purposes and have addictive properties. … (Source: SafetyLit)

Despite Covid-19, addictions service providers still open for business Despite increased levels of isolation, anxiety and depression, addictions service providers say they saw a drop in demand in the early months of Covid-19 – and they worry about a future surge in clients. (Source: bizjournals.com Health Care:Pharmaceuticals headlines)

