Former Rep. Patrick Kennedy, Pear, Shatterproof join forces on new addiction focused DTx coalition

One of the organization’s main goals is to encourage Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement for prescription digital therapeutics. (Source: mobihealthnews)
See all stories on this topic
INTRODUCTION: Marijuana is one of the most widely used psychoactive substance. There is evidence of genetic predisposition for addiction.
OBJECTIVE: The aim of the study is to evaluate personality traits measured by the NEO Five-Factor Inventory and St… (Source: SafetyLit)
See all stories on this topic
FDA OCI, Shaun Thaxter, CEO, Indivior, guilty plea, opioid, Suboxone Film, misbranded, Reckitt Benckiser, recovery, addicts, marketing, withdrawal, treatment, buprenorphine, sales, preferred drug status, false information, misleading information (Source: Office of Criminal Investigations (OCI) Press Releases)
See all stories on this topic
Introduction
The aim of the study is to investigate the association between Instagram popularity and subjective happiness, and to test the mediating roles of cyber victimization and social media addiction.
Methods
We recruited a sample of middle scho… (Source: SafetyLit)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media acco
See all stories on this topic
Importance Nonfatal opioid overdose may be a critical touch point when youths who have never received a diagnosis of opioid use disorder can be engaged in treatment. However, the extent to which youths (adolescents and young adults) receive timely evidenc… (Source: SafetyLit)
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment