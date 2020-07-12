Former Rep. Patrick Kennedy, Pear, Shatterproof join forces on new addiction focused DTx coalition

Psychological factors and genetic characteristics of rural cannabis users – Lachowicz M, Chmielowiec J, Chmielowiec K, Suchanecka A, Micha łowska-Sawczyn M, Mierzecki A, Mroczek B, Grzywacz A. INTRODUCTION: Marijuana is one of the most widely used psychoactive substance. There is evidence of genetic predisposition for addiction. OBJECTIVE: The aim of the study is to evaluate personality traits measured by the NEO Five-Factor Inventory and St… (Source: SafetyLit)

Opioid Manufacturer Indivior ’s Chief Executive Officer Pleads Guilty in Connection with Drug Safety Claims FDA OCI, Shaun Thaxter, CEO, Indivior, guilty plea, opioid, Suboxone Film, misbranded, Reckitt Benckiser, recovery, addicts, marketing, withdrawal, treatment, buprenorphine, sales, preferred drug status, false information, misleading information (Source: Office of Criminal Investigations (OCI) Press Releases)

Follow or be followed: exploring the links between Instagram popularity, social media addiction, cyber victimization, and subjective happiness in Italian adolescents – Longobardi C, Settanni M, Fabris MA, Marengo D. Introduction

The aim of the study is to investigate the association between Instagram popularity and subjective happiness, and to test the mediating roles of cyber victimization and social media addiction. Methods

We recruited a sample of middle scho…

