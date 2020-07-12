 Skip to content

Former Rep. Patrick Kennedy, Pear, Shatterproof join forces on new addiction focused DTx coalition

Published by chris24 on July 12, 2020
One of the organization’s main goals is to encourage Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement for prescription  digital therapeutics.  (Source: mobihealthnews)
Psychological factors and genetic characteristics of rural cannabis users – Lachowicz M, Chmielowiec J, Chmielowiec K, Suchanecka A, Micha łowska-Sawczyn M, Mierzecki A, Mroczek B, Grzywacz A.

INTRODUCTION: Marijuana is one of the most widely used psychoactive substance. There is evidence of genetic predisposition for addiction.

OBJECTIVE: The aim of the study is to evaluate personality traits measured by the NEO Five-Factor Inventory and St… (Source: SafetyLit)
Opioid Manufacturer Indivior ’s Chief Executive Officer Pleads Guilty in Connection with Drug Safety Claims

FDA OCI, Shaun Thaxter, CEO, Indivior, guilty plea, opioid, Suboxone Film, misbranded, Reckitt Benckiser, recovery, addicts, marketing, withdrawal, treatment, buprenorphine, sales, preferred drug status, false information, misleading information (Source: Office of Criminal Investigations (OCI) Press Releases)
Follow or be followed: exploring the links between Instagram popularity, social media addiction, cyber victimization, and subjective happiness in Italian adolescents – Longobardi C, Settanni M, Fabris MA, Marengo D.

Introduction
The aim of the study is to investigate the association between Instagram popularity and subjective happiness, and to test the mediating roles of cyber victimization and social media addiction.

Methods
We recruited a sample of middle scho… (Source: SafetyLit)
Receipt of addiction treatment after opioid overdose among Medicaid-enrolled adolescents and young adults – Alinsky RH, Zima BT, Rodean J, Matson PA, Larochelle MR, Adger H, Bagley SM, Hadland SE.

Importance Nonfatal opioid overdose may be a critical touch point when youths who have never received a diagnosis of opioid use disorder can be engaged in treatment. However, the extent to which youths (adolescents and young adults) receive timely evidenc… (Source: SafetyLit)
