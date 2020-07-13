How $5 million PPP funds is helping a Phoenix nonprofit save lives

How $5 million PPP funds is helping a Phoenix nonprofit save lives As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on those suffering from mental illness and drug addiction, one Phoenix nonprofit received $5 million in Paycheck Protection Program funding to help save lives. (Source: bizjournals.com Health Care:Pharmaceuticals headlines)

History of child maltreatment and excessive dietary and screen time behaviors in young adults: results from a nationally representative study – Cammack AL, Gazmararian JA, Suglia SF. Child maltreatment is common and has been associated with substance use addictions, yet few studies have examined associations with potentially addictive dietary and screen time behaviors. The goal of this study was to assess associations between retrospec… (Source: SafetyLit)

Prevalence of substance use and awareness about its ill effects among people residing in a rural village in Chamarajanagara district, Karnataka – Sunil Kumar D, Thomas JJ, Mohandas A, Chandana H, George PS, Narayana Murthy MR. Introduction

Usage of substances like alcohol, tobacco and other addictives leads to major socio-economic problems along with many harmful health effects. In India, 14.6% of population use alcohol and 28.6% of the population use tobacco products. This stu… (Source: SafetyLit)

Excessive hand-washing. Tech addiction. Behaviors once considered extreme are now crucial to protect us amid a dangerous pandemic One of the hallmarks of obsessive-compulsive disorder is contamination fears and excessive hand-washing. Now, these same behaviors are accepted and even encouraged to keep everyone healthy as the global coronavirus pandemic wears on. (Source: CNN.com – Health)

