Addictions doc sentenced to time served on drug charges

An addictions doctor formerly with UBMD Family Medicine was sentenced by Senior U.S. Judge William Skretny to time served, approximately eight months, on charges of importation of a controlled substance.
Dr. Torin Finver, 55, was first charged in the case in late 2018, after U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted a padded mailer addressed to Finver's residence in Hamburg. The parcel co
Title: Avoiding Pain and Addiction After Sports-Injury SurgeryCategory: Health NewsCreated: 6/24/2020 12:00:00 AMLast Editorial Review: 6/25/2020 12:00:00 AM (Source: MedicineNet Chronic Pain General)
The PBM will be able to offer and administer benefit coverage for addiction-focused digital therapeutics. (Source: mobihealthnews)
WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020 — With opioid addiction soaring in the United States, it should come as good news that an opioid painkiller may not be needed after a sports-injury repair.
A mix of non-addictive medicines may be safer and equally…
BACKGROUND: In the multi-site Prescription Opioid Addiction Treatment Study (POATS), the best predictor of successful opioid use outcome was lifetime diagnosis of major depressive disorder. The primary aim of this secondary analysis of data from POATS was … (Source: SafetyLit)
