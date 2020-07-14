How to strengthen New Zealand’s proposed cannabis legalization and control bill

(Society for the Study of Addiction) In advance of a widely-watched national referendum vote to be held this September, two drug policy experts from Massey University have identified gaps and challenges in New Zealand’s proposal for legalizing recreational cannabis. (Source: EurekAlert! – Social and Behavioral Science)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful tha
See all stories on this topic
(University of Southern California – Health Sciences) A Keck Medicine of USC study reveals that kappa opioids, a significantly less addictive opioid, may preserve cartilage in joints and ease pain (Source: EurekAlert! – Medicine and Health)
See all stories on this topic
This study is the seventh report on fatal poisonings among drug addicts in the Nordic countries. In this report, we analyse data from the five Nordic countries: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. Data on gender, number of deaths, places of death… (Source: SafetyLit)MedWorm Message: If you are looking to buy something in the January Sales please visit TheJanuarySales.com for a director
See all stories on this topic
The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Director Jim Carroll joined Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Department of Agriculture (USDA), and local officials to launch the Rural Community Toolbox (RCTB). The RCTB is an online clearinghouse of resources from 16 Federal departments and agencies, created to connect rural lea
See all stories on this topic
BACKGROUND: Since divorce rates are on the rise in Lebanon (an increase of 101% between 2006 and 2017) and since previous international studies have shown a relationship between divorced parents and adolescents’ addiction to smoking, alcohol, and the inter… (Source: SafetyLit)
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment