Under 2% of Medicaid-covered youths get MAT after OD: study – Knopf A. Fewer than one-third of youths receive addiction treatment after an opioid overdose, and only one in 54 receive pharmacotherapy (methadone, buprenorphine or naltrexone), a study published in JAMA Pediatrics reports. The researchers urge interventions to li… (Source: SafetyLit)

Cumulative lifetime stress exposure predicts greater impulsivity and addictive behaviors – McMullin SD, Shields GS, Slavich GM, Buchanan TW. The study investigated whether lifetime stress exposure is associated with greater impulsivity and addictive behavior. We also examined whether stress and impulsivity interactively predicted food addiction and alcohol-related behavior. Greater lifetime str… (Source: SafetyLit)

Drug offenses in the Tokyo metropolitan area: trends for 2016-2018 – Inoue K, Hashioka S, Takeshita H, Fujita Y, Moriwaki S, Murayama Y, Fujita Y, Matsumoto H, Takeichi N, Hoshi M, Noso Y, Okazaki Y. In Japan over the past few years, approximately 13,000 individuals were arrested for drug offenses each year. It is useful to know the trends in drug offenses, in order to devise the most effective countermeasures and addiction treatment programs. Herein, … (Source: SafetyLit)

Ranking evidence in substance use and addiction – Reddon H, Kerr T, Milloy MJ. Evidence-based medicine has consistently prized the epistemological value of randomized-controlled trials (RCTs) owing to their methodological advantages over alternative designs such as observational studies. However, there are limitations to RCTs that hi… (Source: SafetyLit)

