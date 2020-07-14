Under 2% of Medicaid-covered youths get MAT after OD: study – Knopf A.

Fewer than one-third of youths receive addiction treatment after an opioid overdose, and only one in 54 receive pharmacotherapy (methadone, buprenorphine or naltrexone), a study published in JAMA Pediatrics reports. The researchers urge interventions to li… (Source: SafetyLit)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media a
See all stories on this topic
The study investigated whether lifetime stress exposure is associated with greater impulsivity and addictive behavior. We also examined whether stress and impulsivity interactively predicted food addiction and alcohol-related behavior. Greater lifetime str… (Source: SafetyLit)
See all stories on this topic
In Japan over the past few years, approximately 13,000 individuals were arrested for drug offenses each year. It is useful to know the trends in drug offenses, in order to devise the most effective countermeasures and addiction treatment programs. Herein, … (Source: SafetyLit)
See all stories on this topic
Evidence-based medicine has consistently prized the epistemological value of randomized-controlled trials (RCTs) owing to their methodological advantages over alternative designs such as observational studies. However, there are limitations to RCTs that hi… (Source: SafetyLit)
See all stories on this topic
Addiction medicine specialists are working harder than ever to help patients already caught up in the US opioid crisis retain their access to treatment in the midst of a global pandemic.Medscape Medical News (Source: Medscape Psychiatry Headlines)
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment