Marijuana Goes Legit in California: Now What?

Marijuana Goes Legit in California: Now What? In September, the U.S. Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration released the results of its 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Not only were its findings consistent with previous ones, but they also reported declines in cannabis use by teens in most jurisdictions where adult …

Fight of their lives: White Earth leads way in opioid battle When treatment programs for Native American people are based on their culture, “you are then getting to the heart of healing. Substance abuse and mental health counseling is treating symptoms, but providing culturally-based ceremonies and activities is healing — and that is where we see the old …

Murphy appoints commissioners of human services, children and families Raised in North Cape May, Johnson, 48, most recently served President Barack Obama as Senior Health Policy advisor on the White House Domestic Policy Council, providing guidance on a range of issues, from mental and substance use disorders to protecting the health care safety net.

US looking to Canada for approach to opioid crisis “Heroin maintenance and supervised injection facilities, while new to the U.S., have been used in dozens of jurisdictions in Canada and Europe and would meet the demand by not requiring participants to stop drug use as a means of success,” the plan states. “Research has made clear that such …

