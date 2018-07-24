Melania Trump to be briefed on babies born addicted to drugs

Melania Trump will receive a briefing on babies born addicted to drugs when she visits a Tennessee children’s hospital this week (Source: ABC News: Health)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free. See all stories on this topic

As the opioid addiction crisis continues, medications that help control cravings have proved more effective than behavioral therapy alone. But many treatment programs have yet to embrace the medications, and patients often have a hard time finding a doctor who can prescribe the evidence-based treatment.

Now, Temple University’s health system will use a $1 million grant from the state of Pennsy

