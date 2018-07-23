UCLA faculty voice: Providing support for those mourning a death by suicide

UCLA faculty voice: Providing support for those mourning a death by suicide UCLALekeisha A. SumnerLekeisha A. Sumner is an assistant clinical professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at UCLA. Thisop-ed appeared in The Conversation.Recent headlines of celebrities and their loved ones who have died by suicide — Kate Spade, Anthony Bourdain, and Tina Turner’s son Craig Turner — have made thisleading cause of death a topic of mainstream conversations. Globall

See all stories on this topic

More family time and ‘sexting’ may explain sharp fall in teen pregnancy rates Rates in England and Wales have dropped by 55% over past decade, to lowest ever level Related items fromOnMedica ‘Hard-hitting’ approach to tackling addiction set to be dropped £6m fund for children living with alcohol-dependent parents Teen pregnancy rate has halved in England We are ‘sitting on a young people’s health time bomb’ ‘Flawed’ alcohol regulatory system fails to protect

See all stories on this topic

Advertising regulation needs strengthening to better regulate alcohol marketing on social media, new research finds New research published today (18 July 2018) shows the significant role that drinking venues and alcohol brands play in marketing alcohol products to young people on social media. The report highlights how the regulatory system for alcohol marketing (under the UK advertising Codes of Practice regulated by the Advertising Standards Authority) is struggling to keep up with the pace and nature of tech

See all stories on this topic

All night long: Social media marketing to young people by alcohol brands and venues Conclusions and Implications

Our research indicates that young people are relatively critical of the motives of alcohol companies in promoting their products as well as in their display of ‘responsible drinking’ messages. Our respondents identified stark differences between the images of glamorous and carefree alcohol consumption in some posts and the more likely outcome of drinking heavily. A

See all stories on this topic