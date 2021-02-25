National Addiction Treatment, Mental Health Leader Hazelden Betty Ford Promotes Physician to …

National Addiction Treatment, Mental Health Leader Hazelden Betty Ford Promotes Physician to … An experienced addiction medicine doctor and child and adolescent psychiatrist whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Seoul, South Korea, Lee …

See all stories on this topic

Kratom Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis & Forecasts, 2020 – 2030 Many people are becoming aware of kratom’s health potential, and the … In the U.S., kratom is not a controlled substance, but the DEA considers it a ‘drug … addicts use it as a substitute for opioids and manage withdrawal symptoms.

See all stories on this topic

Solar Power Cuts Energy Bills, But Few Low-Income People Have Access In Massachusetts, the average household spends 3 percent of its income on … All U.S. states and territories have a crime victim compensation program that … There is an ongoing debate among the addiction treatment and harm …

See all stories on this topic

Next-Generation Neurofeedback Devices Market 2021 Best Business Opportunities to Grow … The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the players and offers key trends and … Depression, Epilepsy, Insomnia, Drug Addiction, Schizophrenia, Others. … North America(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) …

See all stories on this topic