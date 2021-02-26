Advisory: Comprehensive Case Management for Substance Use Disorder Treatment

Advisory: Comprehensive Case Management for Substance Use Disorder Treatment This Advisory is based on TIP 27, Comprehensive Case Management for Substance Abuse Treatment. It surveys the underlying principles and models of case management, discusses reasons substance use disorder (SUD) treatment providers might consider implementing or expanding the use of case management, and lists some case management-related resources and tools. This guide presents an overview of case

Advisory: Using Motivational Interviewing in Substance Use Disorder Treatment This Advisory is based on TIP 35, Enhancing Motivation for Change in Substance Use Disorder Treatment. It addresses the spirit, application, and fundamentals of motivational interviewing (MI), discusses how practitioners can effectively employ MI in substance use disorder (SUD) treatment, and provides tools that practitioners can use to encourage and promote lasting positive outcomes for their

North America Substance Use Disorders (SUDs) Treatment Market The latest Substance Use Disorders (SUDs) Treatment Market report is a rich resource of top line data and analysis of…

Race and Opioids: Lessons From the Civil War-Era Opioid Addiction Crisis Opioid addiction has deep, troubling roots in American history. Not merely a plague of recent decades, the phenomenon of widespread opioid …

