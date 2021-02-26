 Skip to content

Treatment for Youth and Young Adults with Mood Disorders and other Serious Emotional Disturbances and Co-occurring Substance Use

This guide reviews interventions on treating substance misuse and substance use disorders (SUD) in youth with serious emotional disturbances (SED), distills the research into recommendations for practice, and provides examples of the ways that these recommendations can be implemented. This guide supports health care providers, systems, and communities seeking to prevent substance misuse among you
