National strategy needed to address grieving process ‘distorted’ by pandemic, coalition says
Canadian Grief Alliance says specialized supports for front-line health-care workers, first responders … of mental health and substance abuse supports — can be used to help people work through their grief of losing a loved one.
Canadian Grief Alliance says specialized supports for front-line health-care workers, first responders … of mental health and substance abuse supports — can be used to help people work through their grief of losing a loved one.
See all stories on this topic
GetLitt Document of the Day Finding…
Finding Quality Addiction Care in Canada by Canadian Centre on Substance Abuse has 20 pages and was published on October 17, 2017.
Finding Quality Addiction Care in Canada by Canadian Centre on Substance Abuse has 20 pages and was published on October 17, 2017.
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment