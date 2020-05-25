Top 10 EXCUSES for not quitting the nicotine trap, and one effective NATURAL escape from the labyrinth

Top 10 EXCUSES for not quitting the nicotine trap, and one effective NATURAL escape from the labyrinth (Natural News) They say if you’re lost in a maze, don’t panic, just put one hand against the wall and you lead yourself right out of the labyrinth. Yet, most people addicted to nicotine don’t even believe they could survive daily life without it. And why is that? They’re lost in a maze. A haze… (Source: NaturalNews.com)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More p

See all stories on this topic

Alcohol consumption and alcohol policy – İlhan MN, Yapar D. Alcohol is a unique addictive substance used by many people for different reasons. Alcohol use affects not only the users but also the family and the whole society in a negative way. Alcohol is one of the most commonly used substances for entertainment pur… (Source: SafetyLit)

See all stories on this topic

WHRY funds studies on stroke, endometrial cancer, and addiction to opioids Women ’s Health Research at Yale is expanding its work to “address the enduring and pressing medical conditions that continue to affect women’s lives.” (Source: Yale Science and Health News)

See all stories on this topic

Rx for Addiction and Medication Safety (RAMS-PEER): Evaluation of an Education and Peer Program on Opioid Misuse (Source: CDC Preventing Chronic Disease)

See all stories on this topic