New Jersey sues Sackler family for opioid epidemic The New Jersey attorney general’s office filed a lawsuit against members of the billionaire family behind pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma, alleging that the company’s marketing strategies overstated the benefits of their opioid drugs while also minimizing the health risks and downplaying their potential for addiction. (Source: CNN.com – Health)

WHO: Work Burnout, Gaming Addiction Are Real Both will be included in the WHO’s International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11), which guides medical providers in making diagnoses. (Source: WebMD Health)

How stress leads to Facebook addiction (Ruhr-University Bochum) Friends on social media such as Facebook can be a great source of comfort during periods of stress. However, if they don’t receive any support offline, stressed users are at risk of developing a pathological dependence on the social networking site — the so-called Facebook addiction. This is the result of a study conducted by a team of the Mental Health Research and Treat

The message that addiction is a disease makes substance users less likely to seek help (North Carolina State University) Research finds that people with substance-use problems who read a message describing addiction as a disease are less likely to report wanting to engage in effective therapies, compared to those who read a message that addiction behaviors are subject to change. The finding could inform future public and interpersonal communication efforts regarding addiction. (Sour

