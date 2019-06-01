The Latest: Drugmakers say products were heavily regulated

The Latest: Drugmakers say products were heavily regulated Drug companies being sued by the state of Oklahoma for fueling the state's opioid addiction crisis say the products they manufactured were heavily regulated by state and federal agencies and addressed an important need for pain management (Source: ABC News: Health)

“Gaming disorder” is now a WHO medical diagnosis Addiction diagnosis requires a year of “severe” symptoms, including loss of control around games and deteriorating relationships (Source: Health News: CBSNews.com)

Work Burnout, Gaming Addiction Classified as Diseases by WHO TUESDAY, May 28, 2019 — Work burnout is now a legitimate medical diagnosis, and gaming addiction is a mental health disorder, the World Health Organization says.

Both conditions will be included in the WHO International Classification of Diseases,… (Source: Drugs.com – Pharma News)

Medical News Today: What happens when you mix azithromycin and alcohol? Azithromycin is a drug that has uses in treating bacterial infections. Mixing with alcohol may cause issues including nausea, headache, and dizziness or other problems. Learn more here. (Source: Health News from Medical News Today)

