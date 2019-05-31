Prevalence, patterns and self-perceived effects of pornography consumption in Polish university students: a cross-sectional study – Dwulit AD, Rzymski P.

This cross-sectional online survey of Polish students (n = 6463) assessed the frequency and patterns of pornography consumption, its self-perceived effects, the prevalence of self-perceived pornography addiction, and opinions on the potential effect…

Medical News Today: What are the side effects and risks of Ritalin? Ritalin (methylphenidate) is a stimulant medication for the treatment of ADHD and narcolepsy. Ritalin can cause side effects and has the potential for misuse and addiction. Researchers are investigating the long-term safety and effectiveness of this drug in children and adolescents. Learn more here. (Source: Health News from Medical News Today)

Collaborative Research Center dedicated to the study of control in addiction (Charit é – Universit ä tsmedizin Berlin) Approximately 10 million people in Germany are addicted to either alcohol, tobacco, prescription drugs or illegal drugs. A small percentage manage to overcome their addiction without any outside help. How they manage to do so is being explored by the new transregional Collaborative Research Center (SFB/TRR) ‘Losing and Regaining Control in Addiction — D

Polysubstance use, social factors associated with opioid overdose deaths (Boston Medical Center) A new study led by Boston Medical Center’s Grayken Center for Addiction shows that opioid-related overdose deaths involving another substance is now the norm, not the exception, in Massachusetts. The researchers analyzed opioid overdose death data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, which showed that 82% of those deaths involved an opioid and another substan

