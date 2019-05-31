Recovering Addicts in Northeast Arkansas Combat Opioid Epidemic

Recovering Addicts in Northeast Arkansas Combat Opioid Epidemic Recovering addicts counseling those with addictions will soon be a common practice. Peer recovery specialists will soon be located throughout the state of Arkansas to help combat the opioid crisis. (Source: Arkansas Business – Health Care)

Addictions, mental health programs in jeopardy The Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, a federal pilot program designed to fill a gap in addiction services and mental health care, could be in jeopardy. (Source: bizjournals.com Health Care:Pharmaceuticals headlines)

Can Business Become The Solution To Global Health Problems? 3Questions Millions of people have been harmed by cigarettes, defective merchandise, pollution, addiction and other business by-products. Pioneering companies are exploring healthier ways to operate, say Amy C. Edmondson and Dr. Howard K. Koh. (Source: Forbes.com Healthcare News)

‘Gaming Disorder’ Is a Now an Official Medical Condition, According to the WHO Nearly anywhere you go, it’s easy to find children and adults alike transfixed by their phones, and while texting and social media certainly claim a big part of that attention, increasingly it’s gaming that’s drawing us in.

At the World Health Organization’s World Health Assembly on Saturday, member states officially recognized gaming addiction as a modern disease. Last yea

