North Korea, Iran, College Football: Your Tuesday Briefing In his New Year’s Day speech, Mr. Kim said the North was capable of striking the mainland U.S. with a nuclear missile. “I have a nuclear … Our multipart series examines the industry of addiction treatment, which is haphazardly regulated, poorly understood and expanding at a rapid clip. • In the first …

Pot luck: Indo-Canadian’s startup bets big on marijuana The number one reason medical cannabis is moving really is patients like it,” said Sappani, who was born in Chennai and worked as a pharmacist in Canada. “Lot of these patients have been on painkillers, they’ve seen the side-effects, there are lot of addiction issues.” Gopal Bhatnagar, a cardiac …

WHO Proposes Adding Video-Game Addiction to Mental Health Disorders The World Health Organization has proposed adding gaming disorder to its list of disorders due to addictive behaviors. The draft document describes gaming disorder as… (Source: Physician’s First Watch current issue)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.

Beer before liquor makes no difference A professor of addiction at Edith Cowan University in Australia explained that a hangover is due to the amount of alcohol consumed in a specific time period and not the type of alcohol. (Source: the Mail online | Health)

