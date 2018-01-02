Signs of Gaslighting and the Cost

Gaslighting is a malicious form of mental and emotional abuse, designed to plant seeds of self-doubt and alter your perception of reality. Like all abuse, it based on the need for power, control, or concealment. Some people occasionally lie or use denial to avoid taking responsibility. They may forget or remember conversations and events differently than you, or they may have no recollection due t
See all stories on this topic
Are you finding it hard to quit smoking? Are you trying again this New Year? Exercising may help to reduce withdrawal symptoms, according to new research. (Source: Health News from Medical News Today)
See all stories on this topic
I have worked in the substance use disorder field for about forty years. It can be a contentious field at times, with varying factions proclaiming that their way for recovery is the only way.
Some go the denial-busting, “you must admit your an addict” route. Others focus more on the individual, seeking approaches to recovery that may work for them, whether that is harm-reduction, compl
See all stories on this topic
Date rape drugs alter consciousness to make self-defense and decision-making difficult. Included is a list of types and details on protecting yourself. (Source: Health News from Medical News Today)
See all stories on this topic
(Natural News) A study finds that surgery patients use about a third of the opioid pain relief they receive. This shows that overprescription has contributed to the opioid epidemic. The study shows how patients use their medicines and educates both surgical teams and patients on pain control. A group of researchers from the University of… (Source: NaturalNews.com)MedWorm Message: Have you tried
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment