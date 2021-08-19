 Skip to content

Omnicell Announces Latest Advancements in Automation, Intelligence, and Technology …

Published by chris24 on August 19, 2021
Omnicell Announces Latest Advancements in Automation, Intelligence, and Technology …

Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading provider of medication … It is estimated that drug shortages are costing facilities at least $359 million per year in … More than 50,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America …
See all stories on this topic

Nearly 75 per cent of Ontario doctors experienced burnout during pandemic, survey says …

Nearly 75 per cent of Ontario doctors experienced burnout during pandemic, survey says … as COVID-19 was first hitting North America – that saw 66 per cent of respondents report some level of … Dr. Adam Kassam, president of the OMA, said physician burnout has always been a problem, but it’s been …
See all stories on this topic

Health researchers report funder pressure to suppress results – Nature

These trials, published between 2007 and 2017, were cited in Cochrane reviews, which are considered the ‘gold-standard’ of evidence used to inform …
See all stories on this topic

Survey: nearly 75 per cent of Ontario doctors experienced burnout during pandemic – Toronto Star

Dr. Carolyn Snider felt a gamut of emotions while working in one of the busiest emergency rooms in Canada during the last 18 months of the …
See all stories on this topic

Asia-Pacific Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market 2021 Segmented by Product, Distribution …

North America currently holds the largest share in the market, due to the increasing expenditure in healthcare. Inclination of Pharmaceutical Companies …
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply