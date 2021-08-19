 Skip to content

Province ignores public input & expert research in its plodding plan for future transportation

Published by chris24 on August 19, 2021
Province ignores public input & expert research in its plodding plan for future transportation

On the 410 and the 401 Highway, North America’s busiest commuter road, … GTA West Highway exposes cataclysmic impact our addiction to urbanization has on …
See all stories on this topic

Holcomb forms commission to improve Indiana’s public health from COVID to obesity – IndyStar

Eric Holcomb Wednesday announced the formation of a public health … The state’s obesity, smoking, addiction, and infant and maternal mortality … health emergency, such as a pandemic, according to the Trust for America’s Health.
See all stories on this topic

Attorney General Raoul Urges FDA To Regulate E-cigarettes And Oral Nicotine … – RiverBender.com

… (FDA) to halt the surge of youth nicotine addiction by supporting restrictions on … deny approval for any product that would worsen America’s youth nicotine … Today’s letter is part of Raoul’s ongoing work to combat the dramatic …
See all stories on this topic

Attorney General James Co-Leads Bipartisan Coalition Calling on FDA to Regulate E …

… to halt the surge of youth nicotine addiction by enacting restrictions on tobacco … deny approval for any product that would worsen America’s youth nicotine … “Flavored nicotine products attract kids to dangerous, habit-forming …
See all stories on this topic

RiverRun and PBS team up to present The Neutral Ground | Film | yesweekly.com

… our addiction to the myths we were told growing up, and that it was all of us — not just people in the South — who were complicit in spinning them.”.
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply