Province ignores public input & expert research in its plodding plan for future transportation

On the 410 and the 401 Highway, North America’s busiest commuter road, … GTA West Highway exposes cataclysmic impact our addiction to urbanization has on …
See all stories on this topic
Eric Holcomb Wednesday announced the formation of a public health … The state’s obesity, smoking, addiction, and infant and maternal mortality … health emergency, such as a pandemic, according to the Trust for America’s Health.
See all stories on this topic
… (FDA) to halt the surge of youth nicotine addiction by supporting restrictions on … deny approval for any product that would worsen America’s youth nicotine … Today’s letter is part of Raoul’s ongoing work to combat the dramatic …
See all stories on this topic
… to halt the surge of youth nicotine addiction by enacting restrictions on tobacco … deny approval for any product that would worsen America’s youth nicotine … “Flavored nicotine products attract kids to dangerous, habit-forming …
See all stories on this topic
… our addiction to the myths we were told growing up, and that it was all of us — not just people in the South — who were complicit in spinning them.”.
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment