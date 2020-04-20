Op-Ed: For an alcoholic, virtual recovery meetings are not only possible; they have some advantages

Smoking Marijuana Even Occasionally Raises Risk Of Coronavirus Complications, Experts Say (CNN) — If you’re smoking weed to ease your stress during the coronavirus pandemic, experts say it’s time to think twice.

Smoking marijuana, even occasionally, can increase your risk for more severe complications from Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“What happens to your airways when you smoke cannabis is that it causes some degree of inflammation, ve

Marijuana Withdrawal Is Real, Study Shows FRIDAY, April 10, 2020 — It’s widely believed that marijuana is not addictive, but a major new evidence review suggests that’s not true.

Not only can people suffer withdrawal symptoms when they quit pot, but nearly half of those who regularly or… (Source: Drugs.com – Daily MedNews)

People who need addiction services feel ‘abandoned’ during pandemic British Columbia’s former provincial health officer says he has “grave concerns” about reduced services for people struggling with drug addiction, while the manager of a supervised consumption site in Toronto says people are feeling abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: CBC | Health)

